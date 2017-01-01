Planned Parenthood Hired Fusion GPS to Create Fake Report

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Fusion GPS, the group hired by the Clinton campaign (Hillary) and the Democratic National Committee to prepare the so-called Trump dossier, was also hired by Planned Parenthood to create a false report about the undercover videos produced by Sandra Merritt and David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress (CMP).

In the summer of 2015, CMP began releasing undercover videos exposing Planned Parenthood executives regarding the procurement of aborted baby body parts. Planned Parenthood hired Fusion GPS to conduct a "forensic analysis" to discredit the videos. Not surprisingly, the Fusion GPS report falsely declared that the videos had been edited and were fake, even though the "research" organization has no known qualifications in the field of forensic video analysis.

In contrast, the same videos were analyzed by Coalfire Systems, Inc., a company that does have credentials in the field of forensic video analysis and are experts in the field of information technology auditing. Their findings were diametrically opposite from the Fusion GPS report.

The Coalfire Systems analysis of the recorded media files revealed that "the video recordings are authentic and show no evidence of manipulation or editing. This conclusion is supported by the consistency of the video file date and time stamps, the video timecode, as well as the folder and file naming scheme. The uniformity between the footage from the cameras from the two investigators also support the evidence that the video recordings are authentic. These raw audio recordings support the completeness and authenticity of the raw video recordings since they depict the same events within the same duration as captured from the two separate video recorders."

Planned Parenthood provided aborted baby body parts to three organ procurement organizations, including StemExpress, LLC, Advanced Bioscience Resources, Inc. and Novogenix Laboratories, LLC. In one of the videos, a former StemExpress technician describes an experience at a Planned Parenthood Clinic in San Jose, California, where she witnessed an aborted baby's heart beating and then was told to "harvest" the child's brain. The technician testified, "[She] gave me the scissors and told me that I had to cut down the middle of the face."

"The videos are shocking and reveal a callous disregard for human life," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. "It is no surprise that Planned Parenthood hired Fusion GPS to create a fake report. Fusion GPS is the same company hired by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to produce fake news," said Staver.

