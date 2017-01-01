CLI 'Lunch Bunch' in Action Contact: Jeremy Watson, Program Director,



RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017 /



On January 3, CLI volunteers Frank Janes, Steve Howell, Kirby Raley, Tom Logan, and Phil Huber visited their usual lunch place, Big Ed's North restaurant.



They learned that one of their favorite waitresses, Chastity (second from the left above), had suffered a house fire. The Lunch Bunch quickly pooled their funds totaling $150 from their table of five.



Word spread in the restaurant and within a few minutes, more than $1,000 was raised for Chastity and her child.



"A drop of kindness turned into a flood of blessing!" Raley said.



CLI serves 1,500 correctional facilities in all 50 states with shipments of donated Bibles and Christian books. On Tuesdays the Lunch Bunch sorts, stamps, and packs boxes of Christian materials for these prisons.



Call CLI at 919-790-6987 if you are interested in volunteering at the Raleigh office or from home anywhere in the country.



Contact:

Jeremy Watson

Program Director

919-790-6987

