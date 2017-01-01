Franciscan Sisters Streaming Peace Concert for St. Francis' Feast Day



Millennial Catholic Women - You are invited! Retreats specially designed for you. Visit us and learn more about the Franciscan Sisters' latest ministries and vocations at Contact: Sr. Julie Ann Sheahan, OSF, Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity , 920-323-9632GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 2, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Through October, Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity feature artists to inspire discerning reflections on peace and all good at fscc-calledtobe.org . Enjoy deeply felt music from Franciscan Friar of the Renewal Fr. Tansi Obisi, CFR, Arwen Lewis, Jean Ritchie and friends and Rick Busby.Fr. Tansi's "Nani Chineke" is "actually a mishmash of spiritual and traditional Nigerian songs.... The piece really comes from songs from two different languages (Ibo and Yoruba), which I thought worked well together."Austin based singer-songwriter Rick Busby's "Pray" received a "Song of the Year" nomination from the Texas Music Academy, and the song has since become a staple in his repertoire. "It's one of those songs that I have to play at almost every show, and I get requests for it more than any other song I have written."Singer Arwen Lewis reflected that 'It's A Beautiful Day Today' written by Bob Mosley of the legendary 60's band Moby Grape "has always painted a beautiful picture of serenity for me, lyrically and musically. It is a great honor to have created a new recording of this song..."Jean Ritchie's "Peace Round" is from the Compass Records anthology 'Dear Jean' a tribute to the living legacy of the Kentucky-born singer/songwriter many refer to as "The Mother of Folk." Contributors were selected to represent the diversity of genres and generations Ritchie has influenced throughout her life."These songs are so powerful, each one sharing an important message, I belong to God, listen to the voices, pray, reminding us that it is a beautiful day, and the peace all these reminders bring. The music in each song stirs the heart to respond to the call placed deep within us to love life and will be played often throughout this Franciscan month so they can wrap themselves around my heart and mind." -- Franciscan Sister Mary BethFounded in 1869, the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity serve in Catholic Health Care, Education and Parishes in the Southwest, Central and Upper Midwest United States.Millennial Catholic Women - You are invited! Retreats specially designed for you. Visit us and learn more about the Franciscan Sisters' latest ministries and vocations at fscc-calledtobe.org/

