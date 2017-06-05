Judicial Watch Asks Court to Force State Department to Refer Action on Clinton Emails to State Department Trump Administration Defending Obama/Clinton Email Scandal Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch , 202-646-5188 WASHINGTON, June 5, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a motion in opposition to the Tillerson State Department's motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging its failure to take any action to recover emails of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other employees unlawfully removed from the agency (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. Rex Tillerson (No. 1:15-cv-00785)). The lawsuit seeks to force State Department compliance with the Federal Records Act (FRA). The Trump administration continues to object to taking this strong action to recover Clinton's emails. On April 30, 2015, Judicial Watch sued former Secretary John Kerry after the State Department failed to take action on a letter sent to Kerry "notifying him of the unlawful removal of the Clinton emails and requesting that he initiate enforcement action pursuant to the [Federal Records Act]," including working through the Attorney General to recover the emails. After initially being dismissed by the district court, Judicial Watch's lawsuit was revived on appeal by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on December 27, 2016. While at the State Department, Clinton conducted official government business using an unsecure email server and email accounts. MORE

