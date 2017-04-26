Planned Parenthood Gala is Sick

They are billing it as "a once in a lifetime Gala, 100 Years Strong: The Celebration of the Century." Hillary Clinton will receive the Champion of the Century Award and Shonda Rhimes will receive the Champion of Change Award. They are touting Clinton's "service to women and girls," and Rhimes' effort at "revolutionizing" the way abortion is "portrayed on television."

They chose the right people to honor: neither woman has ever found an abortion she couldn't justify, and both have taken aim at people of faith who believe in the sanctity of innocent human life.

Though Planned Parenthood's founder, Margaret Sanger, was anti-abortion, she was virulently anti-Catholic, as well as racist. In other words, the organization she founded is sicker today—it can't get enough of abortion—than when it was started.

Clinton and Rhimes really earned their stripes in 2015.

In June 2015, Hillary spoke at the Women in the World Summit in New York City. She offered red meat to the audience, all of whom came to hear how she might promote abortion-on-demand once she became president. She didn't disappoint (well, not entirely).

Speaking of abortion rights, Hillary said, "All the laws we've passed don't count for much if they're not enforced. Rights have to exist in practice, not just on paper. Laws have to be backed up with resources, and political will and deep-seated cultural codes, religious beliefs, and structural biases have to be changed." (My emphasis.)

Practicing Catholics got the message: If Hillary becomes president, she will let the Catholic Church know that it had better get on board and change its "religious beliefs" about abortion. So much for diversity.

In November 2015, Rhimes intentionally insulted Catholics in an episode of one of her shows, "Scandal." While Olivia Pope, played by Kerry Washington, was having an abortion, "Silent Night" was playing in the background. The show ended with a self-satisfied Olivia Pope listening to "Ave Maria."

Rhimes sits on the board of directors of Planned Parenthood's Los Angeles affiliate, is a champion of graphic gay sex on the tube, and has three children but no husband. The latter is not a mistake: "I do not want a husband in my house." Self-absorbed, she never asked her kids if they might want a father in the house.

Children have a right to be born and Catholics have a right to promote that right. The reason why Hillary Clinton and Shonda Rhimes are being honored by Planned Parenthood is because they oppose both rights. It should prove to be a bloody good night for the tolerant ones.