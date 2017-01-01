Operation Rescue's Statement on the Passing of Pro-Life Icon Norma McCorvey [email protected] Contact: Troy Newman, President, 316-683-6790 ext. 111; Cheryl Sullenger, Senior Vice President, 316-516-3034; both with Operation Rescue



McCorvey was a long-time friend of Operation Rescue and lived for several months with the family of Operation Rescue President Troy Newman in Wichita, Kansas.

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 18, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Operation Rescue is saddened to learn of the passing of Norma McCorvey, the "Roe" of the 1973 Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade. McCorvey later converted to Christianity and became a strong pro-life advocate calling for the reversal of that decision, which decriminalized abortion in the United States.McCorvey was a long-time friend of Operation Rescue and lived for several months with the family of Operation Rescue President Troy Newman in Wichita, Kansas. "I am deeply saddened at the loss of our dear friend Norma McCorvey. She spent the better part of the last 25 years working to undo the terrible Supreme Court decision that bears her name," said Newman. "Her work was not in vain. Norma became an inspiration for so many, and we at Operation Rescue work every day to achieve her goal of ending abortion in America."



