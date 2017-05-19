Beware of Angels Premieres on Hope Channel May 19, 2017

Contact: Fylvia Kline, Hope Channel Inc.
, 301-275-6608, [email protected]
SILVER SPRING, Md., May 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire
/ -- When a Bible study group begins petitioning counsel from angels, the quest leads two sisters to commit murder. Through the lens of the Halstead murder case and personal accounts of those who have communicated with supernatural beings, Beware of Angels exposes the dangers of seeking guidance from the supernatural. Discover who these beings are and how to tell if they are from God or Satan.
Watch Hope Channel on DirecTV #368, Roku, and online at hopetv.org/watch
.
Watch Beware of Angels trailer here: youtu.be/KgW6M5ILCLU
Air Times for Beware of Angels:
May 19, 8pm & 11pm, EST
May 27, 5pm & 8pm, EST
Hope Channel Program Guide for other shows: www2.hopetv.org/watch/program-guide
For more information contact:
Fylvia Kline[email protected]
301.275.6608