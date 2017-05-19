Beware of Angels Premieres on Hope Channel May 19, 2017 Contact: Fylvia Kline,



301.275.6608 Contact: Fylvia Kline, Hope Channel Inc. , 301-275-6608, [email protected] SILVER SPRING, Md., May 10, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- When a Bible study group begins petitioning counsel from angels, the quest leads two sisters to commit murder. Through the lens of the Halstead murder case and personal accounts of those who have communicated with supernatural beings, Beware of Angels exposes the dangers of seeking guidance from the supernatural. Discover who these beings are and how to tell if they are from God or Satan.Watch Hope Channel on DirecTV #368, Roku, and online at hopetv.org/watch Watch Beware of Angels trailer here: youtu.be/KgW6M5ILCLU Air Times for Beware of Angels:May 19, 8pm & 11pm, ESTMay 27, 5pm & 8pm, ESTHope Channel Program Guide for other shows: www2.hopetv.org/watch/program-guide For more information contact:Fylvia Kline301.275.6608

