Evangelist Will Graham Visits 'La Bella Airosa,' Preaches in Mexico for the First Time Contact: Erik Ogren, 704-401-2117, [email protected]



CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Evangelist Will Graham held the Celebration of Hope in Pachuca, Mexico, this weekend, marking his first time preaching in the country. The city of Pachuca, which sits approximately 50 miles northwest of Mexico City at an elevation of nearly 8,000 feet, is known as La Bella Airosa (the windy beauty).



"God wants to take all of your brokenness, all of your shame, all of your guilt. God won't take the broken pieces of your life and try to glue them back together. He'll give you a whole new life," Graham said from the podium. "God wants to change your life and take your brokenness, but you must be willing to surrender your broken pieces to Him!"



Approximately 13,900 attended the three-day Celebration, held at picturesque Parque David Ben Gurión, which features a massive promenade made entirely of mosaic tile. More than 1,300 responded to Graham's invitation to make a commitment to Jesus. An additional 1,400 attended a special dedication service, with 68 decisions for Christ.



"My heart is grateful. My heart is awakened by seeing all of the people that came and received Christ as Savior. This is the best. Totally worth it," said Tere Corona, who served as one of the local organizers of the Celebration of Hope. "I see unity in churches. This event brought unity to the body of Christ and the local churches in Pachuca."



The Celebration of Hope in Pachuca was Graham's first multi-day evangelistic event since returning from China in February. There he shared the Gospel with 5,650 people at three services in two churches, with 317 responding to the invitation to begin a relationship with Jesus.



Graham's next Celebration will be held at the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Ala., May 5-7. His 2017 schedule also includes a domestic outreach in Indiana, and international events in Canada and Romania.



A photo gallery of Graham's time in Pachuca is available at

billygraham.org/gallery/hundreds-in-mexico-find-safe-haven-in-christ.



About Will Graham

Will is the third generation of Grahams to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ under the banner of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). He also serves as vice president of the BGEA, and as executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville, N.C. Follow Will on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/WillGraham4 and on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/TellaGraham.

Share Tweet