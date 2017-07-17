Evangelist Alveda King: What do These 'Celebrities' (Except Wonder Woman) Have in Common?

Contact: Leslie Palma, 347-286-7277



ATLANTA, July 13, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Evangelist Alveda King:

Celebrities: You either have to love them, hate them, or not care one way or the other. One interesting truth about "celebrity" men and women is that abortions have affected many of them.



I've included Wonder Woman in the mix here because the anti-abortion and anti-life (prolife and pro abortion) feminists are both laying claim to the Wonder Woman mystique these days. Will the real super women please stand up?



I could also include photos of men celebrities, because some of them have post abortion testimonies as well. We'll save that one for part two.



I've added a photo of myself from the 1970's because I became post abortive in 1970 and was still hiding my pain in deep denial back then.



Yes, even celebrities have abortions. All of the women in our meme (except Wonder Woman) have had abortions. Thank goodness people are talking more about abortions these days.



At Civil Rights for the Unborn we uncover the injustice of abortion. Abortion isn't a civil right; it's a crime against humanity. At Priests for Life, we work hard to end abortion. See Silent No More Awareness and Rachel's Vineyard and find out why men and women truly regret our abortions.



Also, please read this compelling account about celebrity abortions by Kevin Burke, co-founder of Rachel's Vineyard. Also read RECALL ABORTION by Priests for Life Executive Director, Janet Morana. After reading one or both please ask yourself these questions:

Why must a woman choose between health, safety and security or abortion?

How can taking an innocent life save a life?

Does the truth really matter?

"Have I now become your enemy because I am telling you the truth?" - Galatians 4:16 NLT



Let's pray for America to end abortion and return to God.