Netflix Gets Dirty with Kids

CEO, Netflix

100 Winchester Circle

Los Gatos, CA 95032



Dear Mr. Hastings:



Did your wife Patti Ann see Episode One of the Netflix show, "F is for Family," the one where Greg, just back from making up with his wife Ginny—thanks to Father Pat—pulls a crucifix out of his pocket, asking the Lord for strength while chanting "vagina, vagina, vagina"?



Did Patti Ann catch Episode Six where Greg and Ginny's son, Kevin, is shown masturbating while staring at a candle with an image of Our Blessed Mother?



Did Patti Ann watch Episode Nine where it is suggested that Father Pat, who is gay, is a child molester? In the same episode, did she catch the scene where Greg fondles Jesus' body on a crucifix, saying, "Oh, you've got a swimmer's body"?



If Patti Ann saw these episodes, I would like to hear what she thinks about them. Since this is an animated show, would she recommend it to little kids? If she has not seen these episodes, please ask her to do so and get back to me.



Excuse me for personalizing this letter, but you Hollywood guys just don't seem to give a damn when Catholics politely register an objection.



Sincerely,



William Donohue

President

The Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights

