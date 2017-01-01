NFL (Transgender Police) Threatens Texas

MADISON, Wisc., Feb. 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- A Texas bill proposed by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is being attacked by the NFL. The bill at the Texas Senate would prevent transgenders from using the bathrooms with children and others.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy issued a statement: "The NFL embraces inclusiveness. We want all fans to feel welcomed at our events, and NFL policies prohibit discrimination based on age, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, or any other improper standard."

Again, the NFL has waded into political waters instead of focusing on their declining audiences. McCarthy says the Texas bill is "discriminatory or inconsistent with our values" and threatens future Super Bowls in Texas.

In North Carolina, a similar law resulted in several sports organizations moving their events from their state, including the NBA All-Star Game and seven NCAA championship events.

"Hard-working Americans pay big money to go to sporting events and do not want to be told how to live by multi-million dollar sporting businesses," states 4 Winds Christian Athletics President Steve McConkey. "The NFL continues to lose their audience, so they are employing tactics to get the younger generation involved. However, bowing to immorality is not the solution."

4 Winds Christian Athletics, next to the University of Wisconsin in Madison, is a sports ministry that expanded to all sports in 2014 and now stands up for Christian athletes worldwide. In 2003, McConkey was the only person fighting the International Olympic Committee for their transgender policy.

The transgender agenda eventually went to state high school associations, the NCAA, and major league sports teams. McConkey has fought this every step of the way.

"The left is using sports to further their attack on the family," states McConkey. "Athletes are supposed to be examples of bravery. Retired athletes, coaches, and sports ministries should be speaking up."