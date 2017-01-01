The Untold Story of How the Catholic Vote was Switched to Trump A Special Media Alert Brought to you by Richard A. Viguerie



Contact: Meredith Cole, 703-392-7676; ConservativeHQ.com



MANASSAS, Va., Jan. 4, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Richard A. Viguerie, conservative direct marketing pioneer, author of TAKEOVER, The 100-Year War for the Soul of the GOP and How Conservatives Can Finally Win It, and Chairman of ConservativeHQ.com, explains how the 11-point swing in the Catholic vote from Romney to Trump was arguably the margin in the top four battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida. One of the most important untold stories, until now, of how Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election is the role of a small group of Catholic leaders who came together to shift the Catholic vote away from Hillary Clinton and to Donald Trump.



Through a three-part series for my ConservativeHQ.com website and newsletter, "How Catholics Swung the Electoral College to Donald Trump," I explain how, with all due respect to my Evangelical friends and their record-setting turnout, the Evangelical vote is not a swing vote, and it is concentrated in states that, for the most part, consistently vote Republican.

Historically, Catholics have been marginal Democrats, and the 11-point swing in the Catholic vote from Romney to Trump was arguably the margin in the top four battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida.



In the article, I cover how, independent of the Trump campaign and the Catholic Church hierarchy, this group identified the issues, developed the strategy, and sent tens of millions of emails, postcards and letters to individual Catholic voters informing them of Hillary Clinton's anti-Catholic views. With advocates, such as Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for Life and Brian Burch of CatholicVote.org on the radio, television and web, every communications channel reaching the Catholic vote was covered.



Please click here to download the article in PDF format.



I hope you find this article of interest, as always please contact me directly if you have any questions or I may be of service in any way.



- Richard Viguerie CHQ Chairman RICHARD A. VIGUERIE, is often called the "Funding Father of the conservative movement," transformed American politics in the 1960s and '70s by pioneering the use of direct mail as a means for conservatives to bypass the mainstream media. He serves as the chairman of American Target Advertising a 75-person direct marketing firm and of www.ConservativeHQ.com. The author of a number of books on politics and the conservative movement, Viguerie's latest book is TAKEOVER: the 100-year War for the Soul of the GOP and How Conservatives Can Finally Win It.