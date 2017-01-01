Catholic Answers Introduces Cyril Kellett Contact: Richaél Smith, Public Relations/Media Manager,



www.catholic.com Contact: Richaél Smith, Public Relations/Media Manager, Catholic Answers , 619-387-7200, [email protected] EL CAJON, Calif., Jan. 18, 2017 / Christian Newswire / — Catholic Answers, one of the nation's largest lay-run apostolates of Catholic apologetics and evangelization, today announced Cyril Kellett as the new host of the top-rated national radio show Catholic Answers Live.Kellett previously hosted of The Bright Side with Cy Kellett on the Immaculate Heart Radio network. Kellett will be the voice of Catholic Answers over the airwaves to help achieve its mission to serve Christ by bringing the fullness of Catholic truth to the world."I believe we serve Christ best when we do so joyfully and with kindness," Kellett said. "Ultimately, he himself is the truth we hope to share as we answer questions and converse with callers. My hope is to share our Lord with joy so that others are encouraged to come closer to him."As host of Catholic Answers Live, Kellett will also conduct interviews for the Catholic Answers Focus podcast and be a speaker and writer for the apostolate. Kellett will also represent the voice of Catholic Answers when working with networks, affiliate stations, and other organizations."Cy is a gifted communicator with unique experience in both print and broadcast media—most importantly, for each individual caller," director of radio Darin DeLozier said. "He has a genuine love and concern that really comes through over the air."Before going into radio, Kellet worked for more than a decade as editor of the San Diego diocesan newspaper, The Southern Cross. A stint teaching at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Massachusetts, preceded his writing career. Kellett also spent years on the streets of Boston tending to those Jesus would refer to as "the least of these," the homeless mentally ill. Part of that time, Kellett lived in a Catholic Worker house dedicated to serving homeless men. He also spent four years supervising a home for severely traumatized children."God has been so good to us in sending a man with so much broadcasting experience on both sides of the mic," said Catholic Answers president Chris Check. "More than that, he has sent us a man with a heart for spreading the gospel, a heart formed in his theological training at Boston College, and, doubtless above all, in his time serving the homeless and mentally ill."Kellet's knowledge of the Faith and compassion for the people of God made him an attractive candidate—an attraction that goes both ways."The best thing about Catholic Answers is the energy and willingness to push out in every direction, using every mode of communication to share Christ," Kellett said. "Catholic media is just booming, and Catholic Answers is rock solid in its teaching and cutting edge in its media approaches."As host of Catholic Anwers Live, Kellett will continue the show's call-in format with an emphasis on conversion."Apologetics makes no progress without love," Check said. "Cy Kellett has love in spades. I cannot wait to watch the Spirit work through this insightful and humble man."ABOUT CATHOLIC ANSWERSCatholic Answers is one of the nation's largest lay-run apostolates of Catholic apologetics and evangelization.MISSION STATEMENTCatholic Answers is an apostolate dedicated to serving Christ by bringing the fullness of Catholic truth to the world. We help good Catholics become better Catholics, bring former Catholics "home," and lead non-Catholics into the fullness of the faith.Media Contact:Richaél SmithPublic Relations/Media ManagerCatholic Answers619.387.7200