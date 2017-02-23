Collegiate Day of Prayer Could every college campus in America be prayed for on one day?



Contact: Dave Warn,



BUCHANAN, Mich., Jan. 24, 2017 /



There was an understanding that on these campuses were the future leaders of America who would shape the culture and society. Throughout the 1800's, revival broke out on a number of campuses, significantly transforming the culture and spiritual atmosphere of many of our most influential academic institutions.



The goal of the Collegiate Day of Prayer is to mobilize people to pray to see God move again on our university campuses. The vision is to see every campus saturated in prayer, by those who will "adopt" a campus and fervently pray on February 23rd, 2017. There are about 3,000 four-year and 2,000 two-year colleges and universities throughout our nation.



We are inviting students, faculty, as well as fathers, mothers, and grandparents to come together in united prayer for the world of higher education on February 23rd. What happens on our university campuses has great influence over the course of our nation. As the students go, so goes the nation!



