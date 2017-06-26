Judicial Watch Statement on U.S. Supreme Court's Travel Ban Decision Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch , 202-646-5172 WASHINGTON, June 26, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton (photo) issued the following statement in response to today's decision by the U.S. Supreme Court concerning President Trump's Executive Order that, among other anti-terrorist measures, temporarily restricts most travel from certain Middle East nations: Today, in a historic decision, every Supreme Court justice agreed for now to reinstate practically all of President Trump's executive order concerning travel. This is a major blow to anti-Trump activist judges on the lower courts. And it is a big victory for our nation's security, President Trump, and the rule of the law. In light of today's strong ruling, the Trump administration should consider additional steps to keep terrorists out of the United States. MORE

Share Tweet