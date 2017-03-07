Dread-headed Musician Turned Pastor Returns to New Jersey to Speak to Youth, March 31



OLD BRIDGE, N.J., March 7, 2017



The two day outreach is called the "Vertical Identity Conference" and will be comprised of worship, break-out sessions, Q&A, and guest speakers who will be talking about issues such as relationships, identity, worship, and the freedom to be what one was created to be.



Daniel Fusco, born and raised in central New Jersey, doesn't typically fit the stereotype of what one might expect of a pastor. A professional Jazz musician with dreadlocks down to his waist, Daniel became a follower of Jesus during his senior semester at Rutgers University. He would later return to plant a church near Rutgers, as well as two other churches in California before taking over a 6,000 congregant mega-church in Vancouver, Washington. Pastor Daniel desires to show others how Jesus meets people in the midst of their messy lives and on March 31st, it will be his first opportunity at Calvary Chapel Old Bridge to do just that.



"The tagline for this conference is 'Who you are is more than who you're with.'" said Youth Pastor Alan Kahn. "This outreach is for people in our culture who are looking for a human relationship to complete them. Instead, we hope that people will find their identity in Christ."



