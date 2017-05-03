Judicial Watch: Federal Court Hearing Wednesday, May 3, Regarding DOJ Lawsuit for Records Relating to the 2016 Tarmac Meeting Between then-Attorney General Lynch and Former President Clinton



The court hearing is scheduled for: Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2017



Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



Location: Courtroom 21

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

333 Constitution Ave NW

Judicial Watch today announced a court hearing will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2017, regarding Judicial Watch's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Justice for records relating to the meeting held between then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in June 2016 ( Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:17-cv-00421)).The court hearing is scheduled for: Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Courtroom 21 U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia 333 Constitution Ave NW Washington, DC 20001 The lawsuit was filed after the Justice Department failed to respond substantively to a June, 2016 Judicial Watch FOIA request seeking: All records and/or transcripts of a meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton in June 2016.



All records of communication sent to or from officials in the Office of the Attorney General regarding the meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton in June 2016.



All records of communication sent to or from officials in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General regarding the meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton in June 2016.



All references to the meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton contained in day planners, calendars and schedules in the Office of the Attorney General. Lynch met privately with former President Bill Clinton on board a parked plane in Phoenix. The meeting occurred during the then-ongoing investigation of Mrs. Clinton's email server, and only a few days before she was interview by the FBI. Lynch later admitted that the meeting with Bill Clinton "cast a cloud" over the Justice Department/FBI investigation. A week after the tarmac meeting, FBI Director James Comey called Hillary Clinton's actions "extremely careless" but did not recommend charges and Attorney General Lynch ended the criminal investigation.



