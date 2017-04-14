Evangelist Alveda King: Because He Lives: Abundant Life is a Gift



"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." (John 3:16) Contact: Leslie Palma, 347-286-7277ATLANTA, April 14, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Sunday is Resurrection Day , aka Easter. As we celebrate the blessings of our Lord, Jesus Christ, His sacrifice on Calvary's Cross, dissension into Hell where he victoriously conquered Satan and ascension into Heaven as our High Priest, let's rejoice and be glad!Around the world Easter is still linked to pagan fertility customs, including the Easter Bunny, Easter egg hunts, and a time for family gatherings. Yet there's so much more.Since the Fall of Adam and Eve and consequent sin sickness, we've needed rescue. Jesus (God's Son, the "new Adam") was born to die on the cross and then rise three days later after conquering death. His death and life assured all humanity of eternal life.None of this would have been possible if not for Mary the Virgin's "yes" to GOD and "yes" in the miraculous conception and birth of Christ. If she had said no then there would be no salvation, no eternal life, no Easter. Thank God we don't have to imagine that!This Easter we need to pray for America . We need to pray that parents all over the world will love their children, born and unborn, and trust in God's good graces for abundant life.Join Emmanuel Boose and me on "Changing Your Community" broadcast on Urban Family Talk Radio for this week's Easter broadcast HERE "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." (John 3:16)

