Evangelical Leader and Pastor Troubled and Concerned about President Trump's Attacking Nordstroms and Tone with His Tweets Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Rev. Patrick J. Mahoney pleads with Mr. Trump to build bridges and work with all American's to move our nation forward and reflect faith values of love and civility.



Rev. Mahoney regularly leads prayer gatherings for President Trump and held a prayer and anointing service at the doorway of the U. S. Capitol building that Mr. Trump would walk through days later when he took the oath of office at his Inauguration. See clip here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lo91_hjIyoo



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition and Pastor of Church on the Hill in Washington, D.C., states; "Evangelicals voted for President Trump in massive numbers to have him do things like protect religious freedom, appoint Constitutional judges to the Supreme and federal court, change the culture of Washington, D.C. and improve our inner cities. Evangelicals did NOT vote for him to rip Nordstroms because they dropped his daughter's line, Meryl Streep and so much more.



"As Christians, we are not about attacking or tearing down people or institutions. Like Christ, we should be about healing, building relationships and turning the 'other cheek.' It is important to us that President Trump not only embrace our issues but also our values and lifestyle of love, civility and healing.



"Sadly, the harsh and negative tweets and comments of Mr. Trump are adding fuel to the fire in our culture that is already divided, angry and mean spirited and making it difficult for us to work and build relationships with other communities. Since so many evangelicals voted for President Trump, his actions are a reflection on who we are and our values. It is important for the Christian community to publicly say we do not react to personal attacks or areas of disagreement with more attacks or retaliation. That is a value we are praying that President Trump learns embrace." For more information or interviews call:

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741