New Novel, 'Nathan's Fate,' Was Inspired by a Soldier's Letter

Author explores the concept of love that transcends time and death



Contact: Terra Lynee, 210-802-6496, [email protected]



BLADENSBURG, Md., Sept. 6, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- More than a century ago, an actual Civil War soldier wrote heartfelt secrets to the woman he loved. In his letter, the soldier asked that this woman take his written message:



"...to your heart, and may my love be entwined around your heart as the grapevine around the bush. Long may it stand with you and never be forgotten."



Author Terra Lynee read the letter from this soldier, who was also her ancestor. This reading led her to consider the many soldiers of the Civil War who never made it home to their loves. Around the same time, Lynee inherited her great-grandmother's Bible. It contained written thoughts and prayers in the margins, a tradition that other family members also practiced.



"I was inspired by how we are linked to the family that came before us, as we experience love and face tragedies," Lynee said.



The result of that inspiration is the novel, "Nathan's Fate," released by Dove Christian Publishers.



The Story

"Nathan's Fate" falls into the genres of Christian Fiction and Historical Fiction. While fighting for the Union, a soldier, Nathan, is faced with choosing between life with his fiancee, Lydia, and saving fellow soldiers on the battlefield.

The book's setting moves between two periods of war: The Civil War and the War in the Middle East, yet it is more a tale of love than of conflict.



Lydia's life is linked to that of her descendants through a Bible and through her practice of putting her prayers into writing.



Nathan and Lydia are a Civil War couple connected to a modern-day couple: Sara and Dillon.



Sara is descended from Lydia, while Nathan and Dillon are united by the women they adore and their service as soldiers.

The Readers

Who should read the novel? Readers who enjoy: novels set within the Civil War era, Christian books, inspirational fiction, and novels that touch the spirit and leave a lasting impression. Anyone who is looking for a story with twists and an aura of the unknown should dive into this novel, available at DoveChristianPublishers.com, Amazon.com, and BarnesandNoble.com.

