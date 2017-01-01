Controversial Book Predicts the U.N.'s Looming 'One World Religion' Author Sam Jane Brown Sheds Light on Mysterious but Telling Events at the United Nations in 'Forgotten Word'



"The disgrace of this relates to how this is all happening right in front of our faces but everyone who has any influence is totally silent," Brown said. "We have U.N. meetings and international rules being issued that are clearly intended to wipe out Christian beliefs and replace them with socialist-inspired junk."



The threat of a U.N. world religion revolution has been raised before. As early as 2000, those who understand how things really work in the world were citing the U.N.'s Millennium Peace Summit of Religious and Spiritual Leaders as a clear warning of the coming destruction of the church. More recently, religious thought leaders have been sounding a similar alarm.



Lisa Haven, of "Before It's News," commented about U.N. activities in 2016 by saying, "The truth is the One World Religion has already kick started and the formation of the New World Order is now underway. We know the Bible tells us that a 'false prophet' will arise to deceive even the elect and that this 'prophet' will cause all to worship an image in the likeness of the Antichrist." To Haven and many others, as suggested in the book, the "False Prophet" is the leadership of the U.N.



