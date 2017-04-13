Trump Undercuts Planned Parenthood

President Donald Trump signed a bill today that allows the states to strip funding from Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion mill in the nation. He did so following a Senate vote in late March where Vice President Mike Pence was called in to cast the deciding vote.

One of President Barack Obama's last acts was to sign a rule that helped Planned Parenthood. It stopped states from disqualifying any entity that received federal funds if they provided abortions. Trump eviscerated that ruling today.

This shows how deeply sincere President Trump is in his pledge to those of us in the pro-life community. We also commend Vice President Pence for breaking the tie in the Senate, essentially teeing it up for his boss.

We cannot help but notice that in a day when the lead story on the websites of ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC is "U.S. Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' on ISIS Forces in Afghanistan," the Huffington Post led with "Trump Opens Floodgates On Planned Parenthood."

The Huffington Post, and those of its ilk, is positively obsessed with defending the legalized killing of innocent children at any age of gestation, and for any reason whatsoever. Even on a day when a huge national security story is trumping all other news, the wild-eyed abortion zealots at the Huffington Post can't take their bloodshot eyes off of Planned Parenthood.

The pro-abortion industry is in trouble—President Trump has them on the run.