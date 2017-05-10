Inspirational Christian Marriage Music Contact:

IAM Music Company,

301-758-0300,

301-758-1360 mobile,

[email protected]



WASHINGTON, May 10, 2017 /



"I Still Do" Songs For A Biblical Marriage is a collection of romantic love songs and inspirational musical messages intended to strengthen, inspire and encourage the marriage community. Award winning producer/songwriter Derrick Doc Pearson has produced an amazing collection of music covering the spectrum from romance to inspiration. These musical messages are birthed out of scripture and lessons learned over Derrick and his wife Lamar's 34 years of marriage. Their marriage experiences and testimonies are set to masterful songwriting and soulful music productions that will inspire couples the world over.



Stand out tracks include the title track: I Still Do, Intimacy, Through Jesus Christ, Thank God 4 U, Heart In God's Hand and Quiet Christmas Night. Quiet Christmas Night is a new Christmas holiday song for couples destined to become a Christmas classic.



"I Still Do" Songs For A Biblical Marriage can be downloaded or streamed at iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal, Beats Music, Pandora and CD Baby, or visit



Download Links:



iTunes -



Amazon -



Apple Music:



Title: "I Still Do" Songs For A Biblical Marriage

Artist: Derrick Doc Pearson

Label: IAM Music Company

UPC- 853899004174

Format: CD, Streams and Downloads

Genre: Inspirational/Urban AC



For additional information contact :

Derrick or Lamar Pearson

IAM Music Company

P.O. Box 2200

Clinton, MD 20735

Email.

Office: 301-758-0300

Mobile: 301-758-1360

