Inspirational Christian Marriage Music

Contact: Derrick or Lamar Pearson
, IAM Music Company
,
301-758-0300,
301-758-1360 mobile, [email protected]
WASHINGTON, May 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire
/ -- IAM Music Company releases music for the Christian marriage community in the new Digital/CD project, "I Still Do" Songs For A Biblical Marriage from Derrick Doc Pearson.
"I Still Do" Songs For A Biblical Marriage is a collection of romantic love songs and inspirational musical messages intended to strengthen, inspire and encourage the marriage community. Award winning producer/songwriter Derrick Doc Pearson has produced an amazing collection of music covering the spectrum from romance to inspiration. These musical messages are birthed out of scripture and lessons learned over Derrick and his wife Lamar's 34 years of marriage. Their marriage experiences and testimonies are set to masterful songwriting and soulful music productions that will inspire couples the world over.
Stand out tracks include the title track: I Still Do, Intimacy, Through Jesus Christ, Thank God 4 U, Heart In God's Hand and Quiet Christmas Night. Quiet Christmas Night is a new Christmas holiday song for couples destined to become a Christmas classic.
"I Still Do" Songs For A Biblical Marriage can be downloaded or streamed at iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal, Beats Music, Pandora and CD Baby, or visit iammusiccompany.com
Download Links:
iTunes - itunes.apple.com/us/album/i-still-do/id1215936826
Amazon - www.amazon.com/Still-Do-Derrick-Doc-Pearson/dp/B06XP5R8YJ/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&ie=UTF8&qid=1491592491&sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&keywords=derrick+doc+pearson
Apple Music: itunes.apple.com/album/id1215936826
Title: "I Still Do" Songs For A Biblical Marriage
Artist: Derrick Doc Pearson
Label: IAM Music Company
UPC- 853899004174
Format: CD, Streams and Downloads
Genre: Inspirational/Urban AC
