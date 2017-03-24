Interview Opportunity: Dr. Andrea Ramirez on the Future of American Education Contact: Andrew Kolvet, The KAIROS Company, 323-420-8028, [email protected]



President Trump's budget proposal, unveiled last week, will slash $9 billion from the Education Department's budget, cutting more than 20 programs, while adding $1.4 billion in school choice initiatives.



How will these measures affect parents and students?



Dr. Andrea Ramirez, executive director of the Faith and Education Coalition, would like to tell you why education is the most important issue in America, and how parents can help their kids be best prepared during this time.



Leading a coalition of professors, educators, pastors, and community leaders from 44 states, Dr. Ramirez is one of the leading expert voices on the state of U.S. education. Her latest opinion piece, calling Sec. DeVos to prioritize minority and low income students, was recently featured in Fox News. She also wrote for Christianity Today, tackling school choice from a faith perspective.



