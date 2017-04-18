First Ever Customized Institutional Services for Christian Based Organizations

Contact: Hakeem J. Webb, Sr. Investment Adviser, National Christian Financial Advisors and Cyborg-Advisors, 770-450-6090, 877-545-3295 fax, [email protected]



ATLANTA, April 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christian based organization and non-profits with $10 Million or less in retirement plan assets never receive a dedicated relationship manager or plan price breakpoints. Therefore, we are announcing to all Christian based non-profits, churches, schools, universities, endowments, foundations and trust that you now have a firm, along with our strategic partners, investment providers who are a group of established seasoned Christian professionals that understand your needs and share your values, while providing institutional financial expertise and resources to assist you.



Photo: Hakeem J. Webb, Sr. Investment Adviser at National Christian Financial Advisors and Cyborg-Advisors



Partnering with your organization

Our Retirement Plan Services

"Pure" Open Architecture - no fund family requirements at all.

Moral & Social Screens to select funds that meet your organizations values.

Co-fiduciary protection.

Easy-to-use participant education along with mobile enrollment solutions.

Highly personalized service.

Plan design & compliance expertise.

Dedicated Relationship Management - same contact for all plans (NO CALL CENTERS).

Low Pricing - advertised Break-Points on every proposal.

NCFA Institutional Advisory Services® (NCFAIAS) through our Cyborg-Advisors platform offers Christian based organizations and non-profits access to considerable resources of not just one investment firm, but most if not all investment providers with the customized service of a specialized boutique. We have a team of investment professionals that has your objectives, fiduciary responsibilities in mind and most importantly, the same Christian values.