We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.

First Ever Customized Institutional Services for Christian Based Organizations

Contact: Hakeem J. Webb, Sr. Investment Adviser, National Christian Financial Advisors and Cyborg-Advisors, 770-450-6090, 877-545-3295 fax, [email protected]

ATLANTA, April 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christian based organization and non-profits with $10 Million or less in retirement plan assets never receive a dedicated relationship manager or plan price breakpoints. Therefore, we are announcing to all Christian based non-profits, churches, schools, universities, endowments, foundations and trust that you now have a firm, along with our strategic partners, investment providers who are a group of established seasoned Christian professionals that understand your needs and share your values, while providing institutional financial expertise and resources to assist you.

Photo: Hakeem J. Webb, Sr. Investment Adviser at National Christian Financial Advisors and Cyborg-Advisors

Partnering with your organization
Our Retirement Plan Services

  1. "Pure" Open Architecture - no fund family requirements at all.
     
  2. Moral & Social Screens to select funds that meet your organizations values.
     
  3. Co-fiduciary protection.
     
  4. Easy-to-use participant education along with mobile enrollment solutions.
     
  5. Highly personalized service.
     
  6. Plan design & compliance expertise.
     
  7. Dedicated Relationship Management - same contact for all plans (NO CALL CENTERS).
     
  8. Low Pricing - advertised Break-Points on every proposal.

NCFA Institutional Advisory Services® (NCFAIAS) through our Cyborg-Advisors platform offers Christian based organizations and non-profits access to considerable resources of not just one investment firm, but most if not all investment providers with the customized service of a specialized boutique. We have a team of investment professionals that has your objectives, fiduciary responsibilities in mind and most importantly, the same Christian values.


Share