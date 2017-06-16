Gay Community and Human Rights Campaign Vow to Disrupt Restored Hope Conference in San Diego As many as 1,000 protesters expected to converge on conference for protests



SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 16, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Hope. Freedom. Redemption. Restored Hope Network has been on the frontlines of helping people overcome homosexuality. They now comprise 59 affiliated ministries dedicated to helping people find freedom from same sex attraction.



Photo: Anne Paulk being interviewed by NBC7 News reporter Liberty Zabala



The Restored Hope Network conference is under way at City View Church in San Diego. As many as 1,000 protesters are mobilizing, handing out posters and signs at gay bars, pride marches, and have pledged to protest outside the Hilton (one of the hotels used by the 400 attendees) on Thursday and Friday night.



Anne Paulk, executive director for Restored Hope, says "This is a spiritual battle and evidence of the cultural beliefs that people cannot leave homosexuality or align with God's will." Paulk is evidence that God's redemptive power, as are thousands of others who have left the lifestyle. "Restored Hope Network counselors and pastors across the country are there for those who want to align their lives with biblical values," says Paulk.



"We are prepared for the protest and intend to be kind," explains Paulk. "We realize they [protesters] are operating out of misunderstanding and misconceptions about who we are and what we do. Tolerance is a two-way street. We expect the respect and freedom to leave homosexuality as much as respecting their right to remain homosexual or transgender."



The division between people who want freedom from same-sex attractions and those who want acceptance and celebration for their behavior continues to grow. The leaders within Restored Hope believe Jesus Christ still transforms the lives of those who turn to Him from sexual and relational sin. Those who do not want freedom find this message repugnant and want acceptance. "They [Restored Hope] are not welcome in this city," said one gay rights activist. And they plan to do everything within their power to prove that. For Paulk, "We are dedicated to restoring hope to those impacted by homosexuality."



See www.restoredhopenetwork.org or contact Don Otis – 719.275.7775

