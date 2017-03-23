Free Spanish-Language Event with World-Renowned Speaker Luis Palau, to be Held at Reedley Sports Park in Fresno



FRESNO, Calif., March 23, 2017



Taking place at Reedley Sports Park, the free, family-friendly event is the result of the collaborative effort of many local farmers seeking to love, serve, and invest in their hard-working employees. Farmers will release their employees from duties early on Saturday for this Spanish-language festival focused on bringing the Latino community in the valley together by sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ.



La Gran Fiesta en el Valle will feature events and activities for the whole family including a special program for children, a car show, soccer clinics with the Fresno Fuego and Fresno Freeze, and music from top Spanish music artists Mariachi Campos, Joseph Cabanilla, and Marisol Park. Children in attendance will be able to enter a raffle for free bikes and soccer balls signed by Fresno Fuego players, with the lucky winners announced from stage during the day's events.



Argentina-native and world evangelist, Luis Palau will share a powerful message of hope and love with those in attendance. Over the past five decades, Palau and his global ministry have shared the gospel with more than one billion people through festival events and media, with special focus on the Latino community. He has authored close to 50 books and has ministered in person to more than 30 million people in 75 countries. Palau's infectious energy and passionate speaking is expected to be a highlight of the festival.



La Gran Fiesta en el Valle will kick off a week of events leading up to Fresno CityFest, a 2-day event to be held on the grounds of Save Mart Center on April 1 and 2. This festival is the result of the collaborative effort of more than 225 local churches and organizations that have united to bring a positive message of transformation and Good News to Fresno, in partnership with many business, civic, and cultural leaders. CityFest will feature a Family Fun Zone with soccer and football clinics led by Fresno State athletes, a fitness competition featuring four-time CrossFit Games champion Rich Froning, and an Action Sports zone with professional FMX and BMX demos. The free, two-day family festival will also feature music from Grammy-winning artists Lecrae and For King and Country, as well as Lincoln Brewster, Marisol Park, and SoulFire Revolution. Luis Palau, joined by his son Andrew, will share a message of hope with those in attendance.



