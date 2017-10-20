Interview Opportunity: Why Discounting Masculinity Won't Prevent Another Harvey Weinstein

Trail Life USA CEO Mark Hancock speaks to allowing "boys to be boys" in wake of recent Boy Scouts decision to admit girls

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 30, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- As the Harvey Weinstein scandal continues to reverberate, many are demanding an end to toxic masculinity. But the answer to this cultural crisis is not to neutralize men, as is being widely advocated, but to raise real ones.

At a time when it seems anything that even hints at maleness in positive terms is being called into question, Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life USA, an alternative to the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), insists that tomorrow's men will only be truly healthy if today's boys are allowed to be boys.

In the wake of the BSA's recent decision to welcome girls into its ranks from next year, Hancock challenges the move as a politically correct one that will only create more problems, not solve them.

As the head of a fast-growing national movement helping develop character and leadership in tomorrow's men, he has committed to ensuring there is still a place where "boys can be boys" to shape them well for the future.

His is a message that resonates across a wide range of people--from those alienated by the kind of PC culture advocated by the BSA and others, households without a father or male role model, and others simply looking for a healthy, character-building outdoor adventure program for their boys.

Mark Hancock's is a voice that deserves to be heard because he is:

Experienced: As the head of fast-growing Trail Life USA, he has the pulse of a large portion of the culture. Membership of this outdoor adventure and leadership development program exclusively for boys has grown to almost 30,000 since it was founded less than four years ago.

Informed: As a former youth and college pastor who also holds two Master's Degrees in mental health counseling, he knows what boys and young men need for healthy emotional and social development--and why "genderless" moves like the BSA's are not only bad for boys, but for girls, too.

Articulate: As the former founder and director of a successful national advertising company, he is also an award-winning writer and conference speaker who has taught at both secular and Christian colleges.

Learn more about Mark Hancock's Trail Life USA "boys can be boys" pledge:

See what Mark Hancock has to say about the Boy Scouts of America's open-to-girls move:

Listen to Mark Hancock's interview with Family Talk's Dr. James Dobson: www.drjamesdobson.org/search-results?indexCatalogue=default&searchQuery=hancock&wordsMode=0

Married for almost 30 years, with two sons, Mark Hancock lives near Greenville, S.C.