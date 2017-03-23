Gospel Singer/Songwriter, Kimberlee M. Leber, is Making the Earth More Like Heaven with Her New Album 'Like a Tree' Contact: Matthew Leber, Kimberlee M. Leber, 512-995-0585



LEANDER, Texas, March 23, 2017



"For Christ to return, much is to be done to make the Earth like Heaven," she explains. "We intentionally are called to do this in the Bible – to put Satan under foot and make him a footstool of Christ. As the 'Body of Christ', we are 'the feet' - we are the ones the Lord has intended to do this, as we rely on the Word of His Power. We need to be reading God's Word and praying through it daily, spreading the aroma of Christ everywhere. We must be purposeful for this to be accomplished, proactively aligning ourselves in thought, word, and deed with the Will of God, as we follow Scripture."



When Christ taught us to pray in the Bible, He said, "on Earth as it is in Heaven," and He meant just that – to create the atmosphere of Heaven on Earth. Every choice we make throughout the day influences whether we are helping God or helping Satan. Literally, which Kingdom are we living in and building? As genuine Christians, we need to feed our spirits with God's Word constantly, renewing our minds to think like God thinks and to live accordingly and not like this World. If every professed Christian did this, imagine the impact it would have on the World. We would be fulfilling our destiny as the Body of Christ, establishing the Kingdom of God here, making it ready for Christ to return.



Every disciple of Christ has a specific gifting that God has given that He wants to use for His good pleasure and purpose. As a Gospel Singer/Songwriter, Kimberlee M. Leber, is doing her part as a mouthpiece for the Lord by putting His Word into song and releasing the music from her Indie Christian label, Real Star Records.



Dedicated to her beloved stepdad who passed away this last year, "Like a Tree" is very special. "This was pulled down from Heaven with my spirit," confesses Kimberlee. "I spent a lot of solitary time with God to receive these songs, praying constantly and asking God what He wanted me to share with people."



Scheduled for official release March 24th, "Like a Tree," will be made available at Amazon, iTunes, CD Baby, and other major online music stores.



Born and raised in California, Kimberlee trained nearly nine years with world renowned Vocal Coach, Judy Davis. Kimberlee had the fortune of working with Multi-Platinum Producer, Paul Laurence, and 13-Time Grammy Award Winning Producer/Engineer, Gilbert Velasquez, on previous released albums. For more information on Kimberlee, visit



