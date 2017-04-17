Evangelist Alveda King Urges: 'MLK's Dream Needs Help from God' Contact: Leslie Palma, 347-286-7277



ATLANTA, April 4, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- "I just want to do God's will. And he's allowed me to go to the mountain top. And I've looked over, and I've seen the Promised Land! I may not get there with you, but I want you to know tonight that we as a people will get to the Promised Land." Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.



"The world seems to have forgotten what Martin Luther King, Jr. knew; we need God's help," said Evangelist Alveda King, Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life and niece of MLK. "Pray for President Trump, America, and the World. We must return to God."



Yesterday, in the midst of planning to honor the MLK DREAM with a new Initiative, the Christian Evangelist woke up to the news that Reba McEntire and Lauren Daigle sang 'Back to God' at the 2017 ACM Awards. Evangelist King agrees that "as people of One Blood, we must repent, Pray and Unite. 'Back to God' was just the right direction for the times.



"Today, April 4, 2017 marks the 49th Anniversary of the death of my Uncle. It is fitting therefore to call for the initial 'A Time of Love and Reconciliation' which is being read by talk radio hosts of all political leanings drawing attention to H.R. 194 (110th), a resolution passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on July 29, 2008 that 'apologize[d] to African Americans on behalf of the people of the United States, for the wrongs committed against them and their ancestors who suffered under slavery and Jim Crow' and 'express[ed] its commitment to rectify the lingering consequences of the misdeeds committed against African Americans under slavery and Jim Crow and to stop the occurrence of human rights violations in the future.'



"It's an appropriate tribute to MLK's 49th anniversary of his life and legacy. If he were here today, I believe he would agree with Ted Hays, leader of Heal America Collaborative, Reba and Lauren, and yes, me, and prayerfully lead people everywhere to return to God," urges King.



"In the midst of life's challenges; racism, war, poverty, human trafficking, abortion violence and evil of every kind; in order to escape the abyss, we need help from God to fulfill Uncle M. L.'s dream today! On this MLK Anniversary, as we join activist Ted Hayes with the launch of A Time of Love and Reconciliation," God's Word – "Return to Me" – is resonating across the atmospheres; reaching into the darkness and awakening a heavenly fire and light that cannot and will not be denied.



I'm honored to have my new book from Elijah List added to the cause; "AMERICA RETURN TO GOD" in proclaiming the very same message. If the Dream of my Uncle Martin Luther King, Jr. is to be fully received, we must return to, we must come back to God.



"My wayward children," says the LORD, "come back to me, and I will heal your wayward hearts."

