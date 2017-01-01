Calvary University Appoints New Program Director for Ph.D. in Bible & Theology



KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 2, 2017 /



Dr. Gromacki has taught Bible exposition and homiletics at Baptist Bible Seminary since 1998, and before that taught Bible and theology at Cedarville University for ten years. He wrote articles and edited The Journal of Ministry and Theology. He is a member of the Evangelical Theological Society, the Evangelical Homiletics Society, the Pre-Trib Rapture Study Group, and the Council on Dispensational Hermeneutics. He earned a Th.M and DMin from Dallas Theological Seminary and a Ph.D. in Biblical Studies from Baptist Bible Seminary. Dr. Gromacki's experiences also include pastoring at two churches, and a wide array of mission experiences.



Gromacki said, "I am a follower of Jesus who preaches and teaches the word of God to God's people to equip them for ministry and outreach. My goal in life is to reach as many people as I can with the gospel of Jesus Christ and to teach Christians to become devoted disciples of Jesus. I am committed to serving the local church. I have served as a lead pastor of two different churches, preached the word of God in churches, led men's discipleship groups, taught the Bible in adult Bible classes, worked in church plants and served as a deacon and elder in my home churches."



Dr. Gromacki's experience is the perfect complement for Calvary's plan to develop a dual-discipline Ph.D in Bible and Theology – a degree which will feature extensive training in original language exegesis, developing theology derived from that exegesis, and opportunity for students’ to gain valuable practical experience in putting those skills to work.



Established in 1932, Calvary University "prepares Christians to live and serve in the church and the world according to a biblical worldview." This is accomplished by providing appropriate educational curricula and a climate that fosters the development of intellectual and spiritual maturity, leadership potential, servanthood, and a sense of mission. The purpose of every program at Calvary is to teach students Bible and theology, prepare them for Christian ministry, and give them a solidly biblical foundation for life.



Additional information about the PhD program will come following approval from the accrediting agencies. Calvary University is accredited by Higher Learning Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of the Association of Biblical Higher Education.

Contact: Dr. Gary Gromacki, Calvary University , 816-322-0110KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 2, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Calvary University President, Dr. Christopher Cone, announced a concerted effort to expand Bible training opportunities to the doctoral level in the future by hiring a new faculty member to lead the work. The administration plans to make the first Calvary University doctorate a Ph.D in Bible and Theology. Gary Gromacki, D. Min, Ph.D. was appointed Professor of Bible and Theology. His role at Calvary will be to lead in the development of Calvary's new Ph.D. program, and to direct the launch of Calvary's new journal.Dr. Gromacki has taught Bible exposition and homiletics at Baptist Bible Seminary since 1998, and before that taught Bible and theology at Cedarville University for ten years. He wrote articles and edited The Journal of Ministry and Theology. He is a member of the Evangelical Theological Society, the Evangelical Homiletics Society, the Pre-Trib Rapture Study Group, and the Council on Dispensational Hermeneutics. He earned a Th.M and DMin from Dallas Theological Seminary and a Ph.D. in Biblical Studies from Baptist Bible Seminary. Dr. Gromacki's experiences also include pastoring at two churches, and a wide array of mission experiences.Gromacki said, "I am a follower of Jesus who preaches and teaches the word of God to God's people to equip them for ministry and outreach. My goal in life is to reach as many people as I can with the gospel of Jesus Christ and to teach Christians to become devoted disciples of Jesus. I am committed to serving the local church. I have served as a lead pastor of two different churches, preached the word of God in churches, led men's discipleship groups, taught the Bible in adult Bible classes, worked in church plants and served as a deacon and elder in my home churches."Dr. Gromacki's experience is the perfect complement for Calvary's plan to develop a dual-discipline Ph.D in Bible and Theology – a degree which will feature extensive training in original language exegesis, developing theology derived from that exegesis, and opportunity for students’ to gain valuable practical experience in putting those skills to work.Established in 1932, Calvary University "prepares Christians to live and serve in the church and the world according to a biblical worldview." This is accomplished by providing appropriate educational curricula and a climate that fosters the development of intellectual and spiritual maturity, leadership potential, servanthood, and a sense of mission. The purpose of every program at Calvary is to teach students Bible and theology, prepare them for Christian ministry, and give them a solidly biblical foundation for life.Additional information about the PhD program will come following approval from the accrediting agencies. Calvary University is accredited by Higher Learning Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of the Association of Biblical Higher Education.

Share Tweet