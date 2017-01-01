Texas Pushes to Protect Women with 'Bathroom Bill'

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Yesterday Lt. Governor Dan Patrick introduced Senate Bill 6, known as the Woman's Privacy Act, that mandates so-called transgender people must use the bathroom of their biological gender. The bill's author, Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, said SB 6 would still allow for accommodations for so-called transgender students, such as single-stall restrooms, on a case-by-case basis. However, public entities that violate bathroom policies based on "biological sex" will be subject to a civil penalty imposed by the state attorney general.

Lt. Gov. Patrick has been pushing for this legislation to protect women in public restrooms. Patrick said, "This issue is not about discrimination — it's about public safety, protecting businesses and common sense. I congratulate Sen. Kolkhorst for filing SB 6 and for her commitment to protecting the privacy of Texans and keeping them safe."

"Liberty Counsel commends Lt. Gov. Patrick and Sen. Kolkhorst for introducing the Woman's Privacy Act in order to protect the women residents and visitors of Texas," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. "These legislators are upholding their responsibility to protect the privacy, safety, and dignity of citizens in intimate settings like showers and locker rooms, where persons will be in various stages of undress. It is common sense that no one should expect young girls or women to undress and be exposed to males in public facilities," said Staver.

On Dec. 31, Texas Federal Judge Reed O'Connor ordered a halt to the Obama administration from enforcing its unlawful LGBT agenda on public schools, federal agencies, municipalities and private employers. The ruling applies nationwide and specifically states that federal agencies must stop enforcing illegal guidelines which interpret the word "sex" as "gender" in federal statutes such as Title VII and Title IX.

Liberty Counsel has offered or provided pro bono assistance in 24 states regarding "bathroom bills" and religious liberty/LGBT issues in order to protect women and children.

