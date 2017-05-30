'Compassion Teams' Poised to Bring Hope and Help to Sri Lankan Flood Victims GFA-supported (Gospel for Asia) workers ready vital relief supplies to offer signs of God's care in wake of major disaster



Contact: 972-300-3379, [email protected]



WILLS POINT, Texas, May 30, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- GFA-supported (Gospel for Asia) workers are poised to bring help and hope to some of the thousands displaced or left stranded by floods that have claimed around 200 lives in Sri Lanka.



They will move into action as soon as the high water that has left homes and businesses submerged and cut off transportation begins to recede, taking supplies and comfort to some of the worst-affected areas of the island nation some 1,000 miles off the coast of India.



The heaviest monsoon rains in more than a decade have triggered landslides, especially in the south of the country, where highways have been cut off and power lost in recent days. Many people are staying in temporary shelters while the bad weather continues, and others are still waiting to be evacuated.



Food and fresh drinking water are among the supplies being readied by GFA-supported "compassion teams" that will go into action. They will also be going out to help clean homes and wells affected by the flooding, and offering emotional support to those affected.



"We are ready to respond to try to help meet some of these needs as soon as we are allowed," said Dr. K.P. Yohannan, the founder and director of GFA. "But at the moment travel is restricted, so we can only pray and wait for the opportunity to go to those who are in need."



No GFA-supported workers have been named among the dead or missing, but some have had to leave their flooded homes and lost possessions.



Yohannan appealed for ongoing prayer for Sri Lanka. "Please join us in praying that the rains will recede and that there will be no further loss of life," he said. "Please also pray for us as we help those affected, that we will be able to provide both practical and spiritual care in their time of need.



"Through our efforts we want them to know that they have not been forgotten, that God loves and cares for them."



GFA (Gospel for Asia) has – for more than 30 years ‒ provided humanitarian assistance and spiritual hope to millions across Asia, especially among those who have yet to hear the Good News. Last year, this included more than 75,000 sponsored children, free medical services for more than 180,000 people, 6,000 wells drilled, 11,000 water filters installed, Christmas presents for more than 400,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry.

Share Tweet