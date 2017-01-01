Foundation for Moral Law Defends Persecuted Christian Baker Contact: John Eidsmoe, Foundation for Moral Law, 334-262-1245, [email protected]



MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sept. 13, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Foundation for Moral Law, a Montgomery nonprofit corporation dedicated to the defense of the Constitution as written and intended by its Framers and to the free exercise of religion, has filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court in defense of a Colorado bakery and its owner.



A gay couple filed a complaint against Masterpiece Cakeshop for its refusal to create a custom-decorated cake for their wedding. Owner Jack Phillips refused their request because as a Christian he could not endorse what God declares to be sin. He was willing to serve homosexuals generally, but believed that baking a wedding cake would send a message of approval of same-sex marriage. The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that Phillips must fulfill the couple's request. Masterpiece sought review in the U. S. Supreme Court which accepted the case. The Foundation has filed an amicus brief urging the High Court to rule that Masterpiece is protected by the Free Exercise and Free Speech Clauses of the First Amendment.



Foundation President Kayla Moore said concerning the case: "The Foundation is proud to stand with Masterpiece and its owner, Jack Phillips. He is a sincere Christian who is being faithful to the Word of God."



Foundation Senior Counsel John Eidsmoe added: "The choice of the name 'Masterpiece' for the bakery demonstrates that Mr. Phillips regards his cakes as artistic expression. The First Amendment's express protections for speech and religion should not be eclipsed by a so-called right that is a recent invention of the Courts. Hate is not a family value, but moral conviction is not hatred."



The United States Department of Justice headed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions has filed an amicus brief on behalf of Masterpiece.



Share Tweet