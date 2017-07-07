Pro-life Activists to Hold Prayer Vigil and Sit-In at Sen. McConnell's Office Calling for Defunding of Planned Parenthood in Health Care Bill

Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741; Mark Harrington, 614-419-9000, [email protected]



WASHINGTON, July 7, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Thursday, July 13, at 11:00 A.M. dozens of anti-abortion activists will hold a press conference in front of the Russell Senate Office Building followed by a prayer vigil and sit-in at Sen. McConnell's office.



Activists will be asking the Senate to not subsidize abortion and redirect abortion giant Planned Parenthood's taxpayer funding to community health centers.



Some of the participants will peacefully risk arrest as they stand in solidarity with the 329,000 innocent children that are aborted every year at Planned Parenthood abortion clinics across the nation.

Who: Created Equal, Christian Defense Coalition, and other anti-abortion groups/activists.



What: Prayer/sit-in for the defunding of America's abortion giant, Planned Parenthood.



Where: Sen. Mitch McConnell's office located at Constitution Ave. and 1st NE entrance to the Russell Senate Building in Washington, D.C.



When: Thursday, July 13, at 11:00 A.M.

Rev. Patrick J. Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition and pastor of Church on the Hill in Washington, D.C., states;

"We call upon Senator McConnell and the republican majority in the Senate to defund Planned Parenthood which is the largest abortion provider in the world. The $550,000,000 of taxpayer money that goes to Planned Parenthood should be redirected to federally licensed clinics that provide for more comprehensive services for women."

Mark Harrington, National Director of Created Equal said;