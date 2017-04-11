Miracles Do Happen in FEARLESS - A New Catholic Documentary Premiering this Easter Contact:



CHICAGO, April 11, 2017



Her journey takes her to discover FEARLESS Catholics who pray for people and see miracles happen right on camera while in a parish, on the street, and on a college campus. Expert commentary is given by two theologians, Dr. Mary Healey and Dr. Ralph who sit on the Pontifical Bible Commission and the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization respectively, to help explain and understand that praying for and seeing miracles is normal for Catholics.



Every year millions of Catholics celebrate the miracle of Jesus' the death and resurrection of during Easter, but how many of those Catholics experience miracles as an ordinary part of their Catholic faith? FEARLESS shows that miracles, physical healing, hearing God speak to you, and allowing God to speak through you to others, are a normal part of what being a Catholic is all about.



Michael CX Sullivan, Executive Producer of the FEARLESS, describes the inspiration for making the film, "FEARLESS was born out of a double frustration in seeing so many people leave the faith of their upbringing because they never really encountered God, and seeing so little fruit in trying to reach them through words alone. We came to the same realization that St. Paul did in 1 Corinthians 2:4-5 that faith does not rest in the 'wisdom of men but in the power of God.' FEARLESS is really about that missing piece of the new evangelization - the Divine Power. FEARLESS evangelization is a paradigm shift for the whole Church that Pope Francis is calling us to take."



FEARLESS is being shown online during a special Easter pre-release premiere on April 22nd-24th. Everyone can get a ticket for the pre-release at



