Tennessee Expo Aims at Making America Healthy

Contact: Stan Wolcott, 865-250-4214, [email protected]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Sunday, September 17, 2017 the third annual Healthy Taste of Knoxville Health, Fitness and Nutrition Expo will take place from 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM at 3611 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

The media and the public are invited to this free community based event that draws attention to the health benefits of a plant based diet and offers motivation and information for practicing a more healthy lifestyle.

The growing popularity of Vegan Plant Based foods has sparked a debate over health and what constitutes a proper diet - so what is truth and what is myth? Can plant based foods be tasty and healthy too? Haagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry's think so as the plant based ice cream market is projected to grow 10% annually until 2027. (www.livekindly.co/plant-based-ice-cream-growth)

"Wow, wow, wow I never imagined meatless meals could be so satisfying." -- Oprah Winfrey.

"Becoming a vegan gave me another opportunity to live a healthy life." -- Mike Tyson.

"Basing our diets on plant foods which contain fiber and other nutrients, can reduce our risk of cancer." -- The American Institute for Cancer Research

The event attracts thousands of people each year from across Tennessee and surrounding states. Nearly 100 restaurants and organizations will participate this year including, the American Red Cross, Atlantic Natural Foods, Great Smoky Mountain National Park, Humane Society, Juice Bar, Kristina's Kitchen, Kroger Stores, Moe's Southwest Grill, Sanctuary Vegan Cafe, Save-A-Lot Grocers, Subway, The Vegetarian Express, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, YMCA, YWCA and many more. (see complete list at: healthytasteofknoxville.com)

This is a family friendly event with many vendors providing free samples of their vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free cuisine. Cardiologist Dr. James Marcum, MD author of "Medicines That Kill," and cancer survivor Dr. Ruby Lathon PhD (Featured in the movie "What the Health.") will be on hand to freely answer questions related to a plant based diet and the effect on the human body. Other medical professionals and lifestyle educators will also be present for free consultations.

There is no charge to the public or the vendors. Vendors interested in participating in this years expo can find the registration forms on line at: www.healthytasteofknoxville.com For further information, contact: Stan Wolcott, [email protected]