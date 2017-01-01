National Park Service Approves Permit for Church's 'Virtual Prayer Walk' Following the Inaugural Parade Route of President Trump

Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Church on the Hill in Washington, DC will lead the walk down Pennsylvania Ave to the White House on Thursday, January 19, the day before the Inauguration beginning at 12:00 p.m.



Here is link to the Facebook Event Page:

www.facebook.com/events/244561445977044



Church on the Hill will be walking the same route that President Trump will follow the next day after his Inauguration from the United States Capitol building to the White House.



The church will invite people from all across the nation to join them through Facebook Live Video praying for God's protection over the Inauguration, His leading and direction for the Trump Administration and healing and restoration in America.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Pastor of Church on the Hill and Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, states;

"We invite people from all across the nation to join with Church on the Hill as we conduct a prayer walk on the exact same route that President Trump will walk the following day to the White House after his Inauguration. Through Facebook Live Video, all Americans can join with us as we seek God for protection over the Inauguration and God's leading, blessing and direction for the Trump Administration.



"After a very divisive and bitter campaign season, our nation can come together in unity around the platform of prayer crying out in one voice for God to bring healing and restoration to our nation. Regardless of our political, cultural and ideological differences, Christians are called to pray for those in leadership.



"This 'Virtual Prayer Walk' ensures the Trump Presidency will begin, not with partisan politics and division, but corporate prayer from the Christian community interceding for God's direction and mercy over the next four years."

Here is the Facebook link for Church on the Hill:

www.facebook.com/ChurchOnTheHillDC/?fref=ts



For more information on interviews call:

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741