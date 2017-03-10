Liberty Counsel Advocates for Life at the White House

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Liberty Counsel was among several organizations invited to meet with Vice President Mike Pence at the White House yesterday to discuss concerns and suggestions for protecting unborn life in the new GOP health care plan. The conversation, which lasted more than an hour, focused on ensuring that the sanctity of life is respected and included in efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. Liberty Counsel and other pro-life leaders provided Vice President Pence with suggestions for reversing the incalculable damage inflicted by Obamacare on the sanctity of life and on people of faith who were forced to fund or support abortion against their conscience. Liberty Counsel has been a steadfast opponent of Obamacare's abortion mandates, filing the first private lawsuit against the so-called Affordable Care Act, on the same day it was signed into law.



Photo: Post of Vice President Pence and pro-life leaders from Vice President Pence's twitter feed



At yesterday's meeting, Vice President Pence reiterated his and President Trump's strong commitment to the sanctity of life. "We are so grateful to have an Administration in Washington that genuinely wants to protect the unborn and is working to end Obamacare's unconscionable abortion mandates," said Horatio Mihet, Liberty Counsel's Vice President of Legal Affairs and Chief Litigation Counsel. "The dark days of forcing people of faith to fund or support abortion against their conscience will soon be relegated to the dustbin of history," he added.

