Parables and Upliftv Continue to Conduct Inspirational Interviews at NRB Contact: Jesus Pinango, 561-249-5228



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Parables, the 24/7 network that delivers thought-provoking and inspiring content, and Upliftv, the faith-based network that offers inspirational movies, TV series and documentaries, continue to conduct uplifting and motivational interviews at the NRB International Christian Media Convention – Proclaim 17.



For the second day in row, Christian singer Tony LeBron met with well-known Christian personalities, ministers and authors to discuss their latest projects and proclaim the word of Christ. Among those interviewed during the convention are renowned journalist Lauren Green from Fox News, Arthur Rasco from Facing Darkness, Tim Mahoney from Patterns of Evidence, Nina May from Daily Bread and Australian singer and actor Joel Smallbone, who took the opportunity to promote his latest movie Priceless.



Up-and-coming singer Christian Cuevas also stopped by the booth, where he shared his experience at the hit reality television singing competition – The Voice. During the sit-down conversation, Christian Cuevas talked about his faith and sang for the Parables and Upliftv cameras. The artist also highlighted that he is currently working on new music for an upcoming EP. In addition, celebrated Christian singer-songwriter, Erskin Anavitarte, also talked about his recent success and the inspiration behind some of his most popular songs.



Parables and Upliftv will continue to conduct interviews throughout the day. This year the NRB International Christian Media Convention is being held at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida, from February 27 to March 2, 2017.



To learn more about Parables and Upliftv, please visit parables.tv and upliftv.com.