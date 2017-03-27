Chrisagis Brothers Work with Legends in Hollywood and CCM Music Contact: Lynda Sullivan, Chrisagis Brothers , 740-859-2344 GLEN DALE, W.Va., March 27, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Dynamic Duo of Christian music and winners of the Extraordinary People Award for Duo - the Chrisagis Brothers never seem to slow down. They are busy traveling the U.S. and created a workshop for songwriters with legendary pioneer of the Jesus Music Scott Wesley Brown on April 8th and April 9th they will be doing a Palm Sunday concert with Scott and Gaither's Sweetheart Angela Primm. The brothers are also filming a TV pilot with Primm & Brown for Christian TV. The show will be an edgy variety show like a Mad TV or Carol Burnett Show for Christians. The Chrisagis Brothers are also busy with their hit radio show on Wilkins Radio and on Channel 1080am and WWNL. The brothers have received rave reviews for their show that is entitled, "It's A God Thing." The show touches on people's struggles and how their faith got them the victory. Guests have included iconic friends of the brothers and actors and actresses that believe in Jesus Christ as Lord, such as Loni Anderson, Kevin Sorbo, Erik Estrada, Jennifer O'Neill, Corbin Bernsen, Alana Stewart (from the Farrah Fawcett Foundation - who spoke openly about Farrah's faith in Christ). The brothers are also traveling to New York, Texas, North Carolina, and Atlanta and working on the third Annual Legends of Christian Music event. This one has some of the best entertainers ever in CCM like: Phil Keaggy, Dino Kartsonakis, Michael English, Wayne Watson, and the staple singer at legends Scott Wesley Brown on Aug. 19th at the J.B. Chambers Performing Arts Center in Wheeling, WV. actress and cover-girl Jennifer O'Neill will be co-hosting event this year with the Chrisagis'. Next year the brothers are doing a ten-day tour of the Holy Land, April 16th - 25th with Legends of CCM Chuck Girard with Love Song and Paul Clark. For more info or to book the brothers at your church or event log onto: chrisagisbrothersministries.org

