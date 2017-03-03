NIV Faithlife Study Bible Encourages Readers to Stay Curious About God's Word Intriguing Insights from Multiple Points of View



Reveals Nuances from the Original Biblical Languages for Modern Readers



Visually Stunning—Filled with Innovative Graphics



Contact: Trinity McFadden, 616-698-3514, [email protected]



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 3, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- No matter where people are on their faith journey, there's always more to explore in God's Word.



Filled with innovative graphics and rich commentary, the new NIV Faithlife Study Bible is visually stunning and delivers helpful insights designed to inform people's faith. Robust study notes are built on the original languages and adapted from the popular Faithlife Study Bible app, which has reached over one million readers.



"Partnering with Faithlife—the creators of Logos Bible Software—to bring the content from their robust study Bible app into a fresh, innovative print edition in the bestselling NIV translation was a natural fit," says Melinda Bouma, associate publisher, Zondervan Bible Group.



"Faithlife had taken on a challenging task of working from the original languages when developing these notes, creating compelling and thoughtful notes to help a reader understand the text, and, where possible, to help them explore various angles to the text," says Bouma. "Pairing those notes with the innovative infographics in this rich, full-color Bibles makes for a powerful study experience for the curious reader."



The balance of striking graphics, comprehensive study features, and intriguing insights from multiple points of view invites readers to dive in and feed their curiosity as they explore the treasures of God's Word.



Features of the NIV Faithlife Study Bible include: The full text of the most read, most trusted modern-English Bible—the New International Version (NIV)



In-depth book introductions, including an outline and information on authorship, background, structure, and themes—as well as a map, a timeline, or both



Verse-by-verse study notes revealing nuances from the original biblical languages for modern readers



Informative contributions by respected scholars and best-selling authors including Charles Stanley, Randy Alcorn, and Ed Stetzer



Over 100 innovative full-color infographics, comprehensive timelines, and informative tables to enrich Bible study



Three detailed life-of-Jesus event timelines chronicling his infancy and early ministry, the journey to Jerusalem, and the passion and resurrection



Twenty-seven family trees and people diagrams illustrating the interconnectedness of key characters in Scripture



Helpful overview articles giving a bird's-eye view of the books of the Bible, noting the type of literature and key themes of each book



Fourteen original color maps at the back of the Bible providing historical and geographical context for key events of the Old and New Testaments The NIV Faithlife Study Bible goes on sale March 7, 2017, and is available in several bindings. To learn more and to access an interactive sampler, visit www.NIVFaithlifeStudyBible.com.



About the NIV: The New International Version (NIV) is the world’s bestselling modern-English Bible translation—accurate, readable, and clear, yet rich with the detail found in the original languages. The NIV is the result of over 50 years of work by the Committee on Bible Translation, who oversee the efforts of many contributing scholars. Representing the spectrum of evangelicalism, the translators come from a wide range of denominations and various countries and continually review new research in order to ensure the NIV remains at the forefront of accessibility, relevance, and authority. Every NIV Bible that is purchased helps Biblica, a nonprofit ministry organization, translate and give Bibles to people in need around the world. To learn more, visit www.thenivbible.com.



About Zondervan: Zondervan is a world leading Bible publisher and provider of Christian communications. Zondervan, part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., delivers transformational Christian experiences through its bestselling Bibles, books, curriculum, academic resources and digital products. The Company’s products are sold worldwide and translated into nearly 200 languages. Zondervan offices are located in Grand Rapids, Mich. For additional information, please visit www.zondervan.com.