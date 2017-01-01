SCOTUS Petitioned to Preserve Religious Counseling Rights Contact: Brad Dacus, 949-422-0395



WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Pacific Justice Institute filed a petition earlier this week with the United States Supreme Court to continue the fight to protect free speech for licensed counselors.



The Writ of Certiorari filed with the Supreme Court is the next step to furthering the battle to protect freedom of religion and freedom of speech for individuals both giving and receiving counseling.



"If the Supreme Court grants our petition for Certiorari, this will be the most important freedom of religion case for this year and will impact the rights of counseling ministries across the country, potentially for generations to come," said Brad Dacus, President and Founder of PJI.



Since the passing of SB 1172, which bars licensed counselors from assisting youth who want to change or reduce same-sex attractions, PJI has worked to defend counseling that takes place within church walls. The law also prohibits counseling that would steer youth away from gender confusion.



Last year, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals disregarded PJI's concerns over freedom of religion and individual privacy by their rejection to review legal authorities brought to the court's attention.



PJI originally filed suit against SB 1172 in 2012 and is committed to continue the fight for an individual's right to seek counseling in agreement with their faith without state interference.