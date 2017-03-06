Teresa Peterson's 'Calling Me Higher' Featured as Franciscan Sisters Lenten Song The Franciscan Sisters invite all to listen, reflect and discern with their special Lenten Song "Calling Me Higher," inspired by Psalm 42, through March at fscc-calledtobe.org



Teresa is a Catholic worship leader, speaker and singer/songwriter based out of Philadelphia, PA. She recently opened for Dove Award winning group Sidewalk Prophets and Stars Go Dim at AbbeyFest. She has led worship in association with the World Meeting of Families, The Culture Project, and has opened for Archbishop Charles Chaput, and Relevant Radio's Fr. Richard Simon. Locally, Teresa is partnering with the University of Pennsylvania's Newman Center in helping build a culture of worship in adoration.



Teresa explains "I was named after Mother Teresa and growing up, I always felt deeply connected to her. As a 15 year old reading A Simple Path, I found her words reverberate within me: I say again that you don't have to come to India to give love to others--the street you live on can be your Nirmal Hriday… reading those words and having them settle in my heart, I knew from then on my calling was to reach the poor in spirit."



From the time of this revelation to the recording of Teresa's new EP, Freely Fully, her creative path has been a tumultuous, exciting, devastating, unknown journey. "But thankfully, our God is a God of resurrection. Our God is a God of hope. It was in this resurrection process where these songs came from."



Founded in 1869, the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity serve in Catholic Health Care, Education and Parishes in the Southwest, Central and Upper Midwest United States. Learn more about the Franciscan Sisters' latest ministries and vocations at



