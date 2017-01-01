Family Research Council Commends Texas Women's Privacy Act

Contact: J.P. Duffy or Alice Chao, Family Research Council, 866-372-6397



WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Family Research Council (FRC) commended Texas State Senator Lois Kolkhorst for introducing the Texas Women's Privacy Act (SB 6), which will protect women and children. The bill prevents public schools, state government agencies, and political subdivisions from adopting policies that would open women's showers, bathrooms, and changing facilities to men and visa-versa.

It also prevents political subdivisions from forcing private entities, including contractors, to open their showers, locker rooms and bathrooms to people of the opposite sex. It leaves private entities free to determine their own policies regarding the use of shared bathrooms and showers.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement: