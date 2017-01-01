Family Research Council Commends Texas Women's Privacy Act

Contact: J.P. Duffy or Alice Chao, Family Research Council, 866-372-6397
WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Family Research Council (FRC) commended Texas State Senator Lois Kolkhorst for introducing the Texas Women's Privacy Act (SB 6), which will protect women and children. The bill prevents public schools, state government agencies, and political subdivisions from adopting policies that would open women's showers, bathrooms, and changing facilities to men and visa-versa.
It also prevents political subdivisions from forcing private entities, including contractors, to open their showers, locker rooms and bathrooms to people of the opposite sex. It leaves private entities free to determine their own policies regarding the use of shared bathrooms and showers.
Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement:
"Family Research Council is pleased to support the Women's Privacy Act because it protects students in public schools from having their privacy threatened in bathrooms and showers, while allowing reasonable accommodations for students who may choose not to use multi-use facilities. This commonsense bill is also needed because it stops government from forcing private entities, including contractors, to open their showers, locker rooms, and bathrooms to people of the opposite sex, instead allowing them to choose their own policies.
"The Women's Privacy Act is needed because the government, at the federal, state and local level, has taken unprecedented steps redefining 'sex' to include 'gender identity,' threatening the privacy and safety of people—especially women and girls--in showers and bathrooms. Some public school districts, including two in Texas, at the encouragement of the Obama administration, are ignoring privacy and safety concerns and attempting to adopt policies that force boys and girls to shower together, stay together on school trips, and use the same locker rooms and bathrooms.
"What we were taught in kindergarten, boys use the boys room and girls use the girls room, has been made old school by liberal bureaucrats. This is commonsense legislation, which should never have been needed," concluded Perkins.