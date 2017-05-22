Four Alpha Omega Academy Students Qualify for National History Bee



Matthew Clayton, a fourth grader from Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, and Elizabeth Will, a sixth grader from Estelline, South Dakota, qualified in the elementary division. In addition, Tyler Burkhart of Columbus, Ohio, and Joseph Johnson of Prescott Valley, Arizona, made the championship event for seventh grade students. Johnson was only one of four 7th graders to qualify from the Phoenix regional.



"Qualifying for nationals is the largest accomplishment I have ever achieved," Johnson said. "I give credit to God and my family for helping me and encouraging me. I also give credit to my school, my teachers at Alpha Omega Academy, and all their online history classes that are available."



At the National Finals, each student competes in four preliminary buzzer rounds consisting of 25 questions each round. Participants also take a 40 question multiple-choice exam. The 64 highest-ranked students advance to the championship buzzer rounds.



"I like that history teaches about the past, and I think it is fun to learn," Johnson said. "It helps to understand what's going on today when you learn about history."



