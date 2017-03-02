Exciting New Opportunity to Experience the Work of World-Renowned Artist Akiane Kramarik Contact: Carol Corneliuson,



EVERGREEN, Colo., March 2, 2017 /



The prized masterpiece that is Jesus "Prince of Peace" has become one of the world's most widely recognized images of Jesus. Also known as the "Resurrection painting of Jesus," "Prince of Peace" is a two-time winner of the Christian Retail Choice Awards for Wall Décor (as framed by Carpentree). Colton Burpo, the subject of the bestselling book Heaven is for Real and identically titled movie, often refers to Akiane's painting as "the real face of Jesus," confirming this piece's designation as a timeless and important piece of Christian art.



This new framed



Creating a new format with which to disseminate Akiane's signature work is yet another way Art & SoulWorks seeks to share the spiritual inspiration and beauty of Jesus art with believers from all walks of life. Art & SoulWorks donates 10% - 20% of its proceeds to Christian charities and other organizations dedicated to assisting those in need. A picture may be worth 1,000 words, but it takes just one purchase to support the site's mission to share God's word and help the needy.



Art & SoulWorks is the exclusive licensed global distributor of "Prince of Peace" and other artwork by the acclaimed



See these works firsthand by viewing Contact: Carol Corneliuson, Art & SoulWorks , 888-308-8659EVERGREEN, Colo., March 2, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Akiane Kramarik first rose to international acclaim at the tender age of 8, and the famous portrait of Jesus Akiane created then is now available in a new format accessible to devoted lovers of fine art everywhere. "Prince of Peace" is a deeply inspirational portrait of Jesus Christ, painted by Akiane Kramarik after she experienced heavenly visions starting when she was just 4.The prized masterpiece that is Jesus "Prince of Peace" has become one of the world's most widely recognized images of Jesus. Also known as the "Resurrection painting of Jesus," "Prince of Peace" is a two-time winner of the Christian Retail Choice Awards for Wall Décor (as framed by Carpentree). Colton Burpo, the subject of the bestselling book Heaven is for Real and identically titled movie, often refers to Akiane's painting as "the real face of Jesus," confirming this piece's designation as a timeless and important piece of Christian art.This new framed table-top piece of Jesus Art from Art & SoulWorks features a simple yet striking design that serves to bolster rather than obscure the faith and hope emanating from the Jesus portrait. The classic black, hand-stained wooden frame serves as an excellent companion for a wide variety of office or home décor, and the existence of both an easel backing and wall-mount tab allow the piece to occupy a place of pride on a desk, shelf, or wall.Creating a new format with which to disseminate Akiane's signature work is yet another way Art & SoulWorks seeks to share the spiritual inspiration and beauty of Jesus art with believers from all walks of life. Art & SoulWorks donates 10% - 20% of its proceeds to Christian charities and other organizations dedicated to assisting those in need. A picture may be worth 1,000 words, but it takes just one purchase to support the site's mission to share God's word and help the needy.Art & SoulWorks is the exclusive licensed global distributor of "Prince of Peace" and other artwork by the acclaimed Akiane Kramarik . Each expertly created print joins a coveted line of beautiful gifts, all crafted in the U.S.A. with quality and a commitment to excellence in mind. In addition to the exciting new framed table-top offering outlined above, Art & SoulWorks products featuring Akiane's stirring portrait of Jesus include original paintings, fine art prints, collector's edition canvas Giclee prints, tapestries, journals, calendars, greeting cards, bookmarks, and magnets.See these works firsthand by viewing Art & SoulWorks' complete line of Art by Akiane ™ Gifts.