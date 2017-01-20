Book Urges Us to Pray for President Trump Whether You Voted for Him or Not

Contact: Celeste Payne, 225-283-1209, [email protected]; www.empowermentsessions.com



BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 19, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- On January 20, 2017 our nation will host the Presidential Inauguration. Amidst the anger, disappointment and unsure feelings about the future of America, Baton Rouge author Celeste Payne has written a book entitled "Praying for President Trump Whether You Voted for Him or Not."



The book is comprised of practical prayer targets, scriptures and things that you can say to God in prayer for President Trump and our nation.



After the election, Payne felt compelled to ask God how to sincerely pray for a President she didn't vote for and God answered her prayers with book of prayer power for President Trump and our nation.



The book is written around this foundational scripture:

"I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior, who wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth." - I Timothy 2:1-4

Payne believes that according to the scriptures, humble prayer for our nation and it's leader can bring about the rewards of the healing of the land spoken of in 1Chronicles 7:14. The book is available for pre-orders and will be released January 31.



The book includes scriptures and prayer declarations that cover President Trumps personality, position and partnerships as well as peace and prosperity of America. Payne is available for interviews at 225.283.1209 or contact form on www.empowermentsessions.com. Let's stop complaining and start praying!



About Celeste Payne

Celeste Payne is an educator, a mother, wife and pastor. "Praying for President Trump Whether You Voted for Him or Not" is a book empowering everyday people with prayer targets and declarations to effectively pray for our president and our nation. Book are available for pre-order at today at empowermentsessions.com.



An accompanying short article: "3 Tips for Praying for President Trump Whether You Voted for Him or Not" can be downloaded at preview.tinyurl.com/3TipsForPrayer



Cover Art can be downloaded at empowermentsessions.com or requested via email [email protected]