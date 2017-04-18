Christianity Today Wins 32 Evangelical Press Association Awards, Including First Place for Indian Christianity Special Report
Contact: Cory Whitehead, 630-260-6200 ext 4220, [email protected]
CAROL STREAM, Ill., April 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire
/ -- Chicago was the home of The Evangelical Press Association's annual convention April 9-11, 2017, and Christianity Today won 32 Awards of Excellence and Higher Goals Awards across multiple ministry brands.
The two annual contests honor EPA-member publications, the Awards of Excellence for publications as a whole and the Higher Goals for individual pieces that were produced in the past year.
"I am continuously grateful to God for the gifted women and men he calls to our ministry," said Harold Smith, president and CEO of Christianity Today. "And these awards are but another affirmation of that giftedness and of the staff's overall commitment to excellence in all things."
Particularly noticeable was CT
magazine honored with the Award of Excellence in the General category for both Print and Digital—the first time ever. With over 30% of CT's audience coming from outside of the United States, the nonprofit ministry also was grateful to be honored for their unique global coverage, particularly a Reporting first place award for the November 2016 cover story, "Outpacing Persecution: Incredible Indian Christianity
."
Below is the full listing of Christianity Today's 2017 EPA awards:Awards of Excellence
Honors overall excellence of a publication. Judges in this category evaluate a number of criteria, including writing quality, content choices and design.Christian Ministry (Digital)
Excellence: SmallGroups.com
Merit: ChurchLawAndTax.com
Merit: ManagingYourChurch.com General
Excellence: Christianity Today General (Digital)
Excellence: Christianity Today Online
Merit: The Behemoth Newsletter
Excellence: Church Finance Today Higher Goals Awards
Honors individual aspects of a publication, such as reporting, column writing and design.Article Series:
First Place: Christianity Today Online
, Theology of Political Candidates series: "The Theology of Donald Trump
," "The Theology of Ted Cruz
," "Is Bernie Sanders Religious?
"Biblical Exposition:
Second Place: Christianity Today
, "Saved Through Child-Bearing
"Blog: Single Post:
Second Place: ManagingYourChurch.com
, "What Would Repealing the Johnson Amendment Actually Mean for Churches?
" Blog: Website:
First Place: Christianity Today Online
, "Gleanings
;" Third Place: ManagingYourChurch.com Cover:
Fourth Place: Christianity Today Critical Review:
First Place: Christianity Today Online
, "What 'No Man's Sky' and C.S. Lewis Tell Us About the Spirit of Our Age
;" Second Place: Christianity Today
, "Does Protestantism Need to Die?
" Devotional:
Second Place: Christianity Today Online
, "Why Lent is Good for Bad Christians
" Fourth Place: The Behemoth
, "My New Life as a Chimera Living with two sets of DNA
" Fiction:
Fourth Place: Christianity Today Online
, "Closing Windows
" General Article: Long:
Second Place: Christianity Today
, "Grapes of Wrath
" General Article: Medium:
Fifth Place: ChurchLawAndTax.com
, "Responding to the Transgender Bathroom Access Controversy
" General Article: Short:
Fourth Place: The Behemoth
, "His Hand Feeds Us Both: Thoughts on Bears from an Alaskan Fisherwoman
" Original Art: Traditional:
First Place: Christianity Today
, "Life After Prison
"Photo Feature:
Fourth Place: Christianity Today
, "Charleston: A Fragile Forgiveness
" Photography Use:
Fifth Place: Christianity Today Poetry:
Third Place: The Behemoth
, "Bright Angels
" Reporting:
First Place: Christianity Today
, "Outpacing Persecution
" Standing Column:
Fourth Place: Christianity Today
, "Bodies & Souls
" Titles:
Second Place: The Behemoth
, "The Week the Sun Reached Out and Touched Us
;" "The Pitch Goes On
;" "What Color Is North?
;" Fifth Place: Christianity Today
, "Consider Civil Disobedience
;" "The Shaken Conscience of a Pro-Life Activist
;" "Charleston: A Fragile Forgiveness
" Two-Page Spread Design:
Third Place: Christianity Today
, "Life After Prison
" Typography and Lettering:
First Place: Christianity Today
, "The Books & Arts
" Website Design:
Second Place: The Behemoth
A full list of EPA 2017 awards can be found at the association's website: www.evangelicalpress.com Christianity Today is a nonprofit, global media ministry centered on Beautiful Orthodoxy—strengthening the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel. Reaching over five million people monthly with various digital and print resources, the ministry equips Christians to renew their minds, serve the church, and create culture to the glory of God.