Vile Jesus Sex Scene on AMC

NewsBusters deserves the credit for addressing this obscene episode of "Preacher," so I will simply direct everyone to its site to read about it (click here). Depicting Jesus in a grotesque sex scene is an assault on the sensibilities of all Christians, as well as people of good will who are not Christians.

We have been treated to this kind of fare from some pay-per-view channels, but we are not accustomed to AMC getting into the mud. If this is a signal of what it aspires to become, we will rally Christians against it.

Contact Josh Sapan, president and CEO of AMC: [email protected]

